Related Articles

These Are the Destructive Goals of the Pan-Amazon ...
Priestly Celibacy, a Tradition of Apostolic Origin
Notes on the Unacceptable Philosophy and Theology ...
Theological and Canonical Implications of the Decl...

Comments Policy: TFP.org reserves the right to edit messages for content and tone. Comments and opinions expressed by users do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of TFP.org. TFP.org will not publish comments with abusive language, insults or links to other pages.